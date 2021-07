Serhii Leschenko, a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, declared in July UAH 332,063 of remuneration for his work as a member of the supervisory board.

This is evidenced by the data in the Unified State Register of Declarations, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, on July 9, Leschenko received a fee of UAH 332,063.

The source of funds is the employer - Ukrzaliznytsia.

Thus, since the beginning of 2021, according to the declared significant changes in property status, Leschenko received a fee of UAH 2.67 million, of which UAH 2.31 million was received from the Ukrzaliznytsia JSC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the supervisory board of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company appointed a former Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, Serhii Leschenko, as the chairperson of the committee on compliance and anti-corruption.

On December 18, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Leschenko and Advisor to the Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kriklii, Oleh Zhuravliov, as members of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia.

