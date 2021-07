NACB Detectives Forcibly Take Fingerprints Of District Administrative Court Of Kyiv Head Vovk’s Brother Zontov

Detectives from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) have forcibly taken the fingerprints of Yurii Zontov, the brother of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s head Pavlo Vovk.

A representative of anti-corruption agencies disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the fingerprints were taken forcibly on July 16.

Zontov’s fingerprints were taken based on a court decision, which granted an NACB detective’s request for permission to forcibly take Zontov’s finger and palm prints with the help of forensic experts or specialists.

The court made the decision on July 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court previously banned Zontov from communicating with Vovk.

