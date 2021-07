A total of 308,000 foreign tourists have visited Kyiv since the beginning of 2021.

This is indicated in a statement on the website of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has been visited by 308,000 foreign tourists. And the number of domestic tourists, according to the estimates of tourism organizations, amounted to more than 500,000 people," it was said with reference to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Maryna Khonda.

Khonda noted that according to the State Border Guard Service, most foreign tourists came from the United States - 26,576 people, Israel - 22,684 people, Turkey - 21,057 tourists.

The list of countries from which the most tourists came also included Germany, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, Georgia and India.

According to the Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration, the development of tourism after the coronavirus pandemic will become one of the main priorities for Kyiv.

At that, a number of important projects are currently being implemented in the city to increase tourist attractiveness, in particular, the Academy of Hospitality has recently started working in Kyiv to train volunteers in the field of tourism.

Also, an inclusive tourist route will be created in the capital, which will include outstanding attractions.

According to Khonda, since the beginning of the year, the tourist tax amounted to UAH 22.5 million.

