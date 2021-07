Denys Novykov, Director of the Department of On-Site Inspections of the National Bank, has resigned.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 20, Denys Novykov completes work at the National Bank (by agreement of the parties)," it was said.

The duties of the Director of the Department of On-Site Inspections are entrusted to the Deputy Director of the Department, the Head of the First Office of Inspections of Banks and Financial Groups, Andrii Kazak.

It is also noted that the Department of On-Site Inspections has been reorganized into an Inspection Department.

Such a change in the structure of the National Bank is aimed at improving the efficiency of planning, organizing and implementing effective supervision in the form of inspections of banks and non-bank financial institutions, as well as improving the structure of the NBU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Novykov headed the Department of On-Site Inspections of Banks from February 2018, and from January 2020 - the Department of On-Site Inspections.

From 1996 to 2001 and from 2014 to 2018, he worked in the prudential supervision units of the National Bank.

