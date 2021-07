The DTEK Dniproenergo power company has asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to cancel the decision by the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) to limit the volume of electricity sales between affiliated companies to 50% of the total monthly sales volume.

This is stated in information published in the Unified Register of Court Decisions, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“DTEK Dniproenergo has filed a claim against the Energy Commission at the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, asking the court to declare unlawful and invalidate Section 1 of resolution No. 1081 ‘On Ensuring a Sufficient Level of Liquidity in the Electricity Market and Amending Certain Resolutions of the Energy Commission’ dated July 4, 2021," the information states.

The court considers it sufficient to secure the claim by suspending the defendant’s contested resolution only in relation to DTEK Dniproenergo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Energy Commission set a minimum price on the day-ahead market (DAM) and limited the volume of electricity sales between affiliated companies to 50% of total monthly sales on July 4.

The Energy Commission has noted that the price of electricity on the day-ahead market has fallen sharply in July and attributed this to manipulations on the electricity market by the D.Trading company, which is part of DTEK.

According to the Energy Commission, D.Trading reduced electricity purchases on the day-ahead market by 74% in the first few days of July while increasing the volume of purchases from related parties on the market of bilateral agreements.

The Energy Commission intends to send the relevant information to the Antimonopoly Committee for investigation.

