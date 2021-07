Rada Allows Razumkov To Sign Bill Giving International Organizations Decisive Vote During Selection Of Candida

The Verkhovna Rada has refused to cancel the decision on the adoption as a whole of bill No. 3711-d that permits international organizations to have decisive vote during the selection of candidates for members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).

A total of 17 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 3711-d-P2 on the abolition of the voting results for the specified bill, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the Chairman of the Parliament Dmytro Razumkov has the right to sign the relevant bill and send it to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signing.

After receiving the document, Zelenskyy must sign it within 15 days or return it to the Parliament with his proposals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the Rada gave international organizations a decisive vote in the selection of candidates for members of the HQCJ with the President's proposals.

