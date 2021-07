Number Of Labor Migrants From Ukraine In Poland Increases 2-3 Times Since 2014 To 1.5 Million - Embassy

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland says that since 2014 the number of Ukrainian labor migrants in this country has increased two to three times to 1.5 million people.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deschytsia announced this at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is an increase in the number of labor migrants in Poland. If we talk in comparison with, say, 2014, this is approximately two to three times. Now we are talking about approximately 1.5 million Ukrainians who work in Poland," he said.

According to him, about 600,000 of them officially pay taxes to the Social Insurance Fund of Poland, and the rest work, even though legally, on short-term labor agreements that do not provide for tax deduction.

According to the ambassador, Ukrainians are attracted to Poland by higher wages, the opportunity to realize themselves, a more stable situation, but also by the proximity to Ukraine.

"When we talk about the return of labor migrants to Ukraine, then (it would be worthwhile) to provide them with the opportunity, upon returning to Ukraine and continuing to work, then in Ukraine, to credit them with those payments that went to the Polish social insurance. For this, we are working on concluding a new agreement between Ukraine and Poland on employment and social security of Ukrainian migrants," Deschytsia said.

In addition to workers from Ukraine, about 50,000 Ukrainian students also study in Poland.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, Ukrainians working in Poland transferred about UAH 100 billion to Ukraine.

