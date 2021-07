Salaries In Ukraine Will Grow By 32.1% To UAH 14,179 In 2021 – Ukraine Economic Outlook

Ukraine Economic Outlook, an independent macroeconomic analytical group, says that salaries in Ukraine will grow by 32.1% from UAH 10,727 to UAH 14,179.

That follows from its monthly outlook called Monthly Economic Outlook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are revising our outlook for average official salary in Ukraine as at December 31, 2021 upwards to UAH 16,857 (from USD 608 to USD 616), and in Kyiv to UAH 25,030 (from USD 908 to USD 923)," the outlook says.

The company has confirmed its previous outlook for 2021 saying that the salary growth will exceed the production and sales economy growth rates.

In May, average salary rose by 28.1% over May 2020.

At the same time, the average salary growth in industry (over May 2020) was 21.2%; 31.6% in agriculture; 24.9% in construction; 30.0% in wholesale and retail trading; 26.4% in transport sector; 16.6% in financial and insurance business; 33.3% in the education sector; 50.8% in the field of health care and social assistance; and 47.5% in the field of art, sports, entertainment and tourism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine Economic Outlook’s forecast was the most precise as for the prices for electric energy after the launch of the market.

