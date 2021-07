China's auto exports in June hit a record high due to further recovery of the global market, industry data has shown, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

Chinese carmakers exported a total of 158,000 vehicles last month, up 1.5 times year on year and a 5-percent increase from the previous month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

New energy vehicles contributed 11 percent of the total export in June, CAAM data showed.

In the first half of the year, a total of 828,000 vehicles were exported, up 1.1 times year on year.

China's auto sales rose 25.6 percent year on year to over 12.89 million units in the first half of 2021, and totaled about 2.02 million units in June, down 12.4 percent year on year, earlier CAAM data showed.

