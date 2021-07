The Ministry of Health has proposed that unvaccinated people entering Ukraine be required to self-isolate.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website following a conference call on overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Health has proposed tightening control during the crossing of the state border in connection with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in certain regions of the world and Europe, particularly due to the Delta strain. According to Viktor Liashko, it is proposed that all unvaccinated people arriving in Ukraine be required to self-isolate for 14 days or seven days if their PCR tests are negative after this period. Ukrainian citizens under the age of 18 and those who leave the country before the resolution enters into force will be exempted from self-isolation,” the statement said

Liashko noted that the number of newly diagnosed patients in Ukraine has increased for the first time in several months, with 3,460 cases recorded over the past week, which is 253 more than the previous one.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said it was necessary to open vaccination points at border crossings to ensure that everyone wishing to get vaccinated can be vaccinated.

"We need to open vaccination points at airports and overland border crossings to maximize vaccination," he said.

In total, 609,000 people were vaccinated in Ukraine over the past week, compared with 560,000 the week earlier.

"We are launching the fifth phase of vaccination this week. There is enough vaccine in Ukraine to vaccinate everyone wishing to get vaccinated," Shmyhal said.

According to Liashko, an additional 3.3 million doses of vaccines will be sent to the regions this week: two million doses of the Moderna vaccine, one million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine, and 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

At the end of the conference call, the heads of ministries and state enterprises were instructed to begin active vaccination of their employees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 33.4% of parents polled by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology are willing to support vaccination of children aged 12-17 against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

