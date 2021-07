Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Holos party faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak states that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold an extraordinary meeting on July 20 at 2 p.m.

The MP has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the MPs will consider 10 resolutions on the abolition of the results of voting for bills in general, which block their signing by Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The resolutions relate to bills 3711-d on granting international organizations a decisive vote in the selection of candidates for members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ), 3822 on the reorganization of UkrOboronProm, 5068 on the creation of an ethical council and a service of disciplinary inspectors of the High Council of Justice (HCPJ), 5069 on the introduction of a fine for failure to comply with the requirements of the disciplinary inspector of the HCPJ.

Zhelezniak states that a quorum is not needed to start such a meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada intends to hold an extraordinary plenary meeting on Tuesday, July 20.

