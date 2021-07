Presidents Of Ukraine, Georgia And Moldova Will Start Associated Trio Work At Level Of State Heads On Monday

On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Presidents of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili and Moldova Maia Sandu will start the work of the Associated Trio at the level of heads of state.

The Presidential Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On July 19, 2021, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a working visit to Georgia in order to start the activities of the Associated Trio format of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova at the level of heads of state," it says.

The leaders of the three countries will sign a declaration of the Associated Trio summit and will hold a joint meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

As part of his visit to Georgia, Zelenskyy, along with Zourabichvili, Sandu and Michel, will take part in the Batumi International Conference.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova signed a memorandum on enhanced cooperation in political dialogue with the European Union and European integration in the Associated Trio format.

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova are part of the EU's Eastern Partnership initiative along with Azerbaijan and Armenia, while Belarus decided in June to suspend its participation in it.

