Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company’s Board Chairperson Yurii Vitrenko states that the Federal Republic of Germany wants to import green hydrogen from Ukraine.

Naftogaz of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are really huge opportunities for the development of renewable energy in Ukraine - the sun, wind, biomass. And accordingly, they want us to produce renewable energy, which is then in the form of hydrogen - that's why it is “green” because it is produced from “green” energy - it was transported to Germany and was already consumed there as energy," Vitrenko said.

He added that the issue of transporting green hydrogen was discussed with the German side during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to Berlin.

“We even discussed specific pilot projects with specific German companies, which we will already be implementing in the near future,” noted Vitrenko.

According to him, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier is working on organizing a number of meetings for Naftogaz and German companies in order to resolve the issue of transporting green hydrogen from Ukraine to Germany.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Germany is interested in investing in Ukraine in the production and transportation of green hydrogen to the European Union.

The Energy Ministry says that Ukraine is considering receiving advance payments from Germany for green hydrogen.

Earlier, Germany considered Ukraine as a possible supplier of hydrogen.

