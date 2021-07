Georgia has released imprisoned Ukrainian yachtsmen Yurii Khomych and Volodymyr Diyachenko.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since November 2020, we have been working on the release of Ukrainian yachtsmen Yurii Khomych and Volodymyr Diyachenko, who were detained in Georgia. Today, Georgia released them from custody," he wrote.

They were detained together with the owner of the yacht, the former security guard of the ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Baturin, for allegedly crossing the border illegally.

On July 14, the Batumi City Court sentenced them to four years in prison.

Zelenskyy thanked Georgia for the decision to free Ukrainians, calling it in line with the spirit of strategic partnership between the countries.

Zelenskyy is on a visit to Georgia on Monday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Georgian Ambassador Teimuraz Sharashenidze returned to Ukraine in April after being summoned to Tbilisi for consultations in May 2020 over the appointment of Saakashvili as head of the executive committee of the National Reform Council under Zelenskyy.

