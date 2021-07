Based on the results of an open tender, Oleh Daleko was appointed to the vacant position of the head of the department for work with distressed assets of the National Bank from July 19.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Daleko has been working in the Ukrainian banking sector for over 10 years.

Prior to his appointment to the NBU, he had held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board of Crystalbank for six years.

The major responsibilities of the head of the department include interaction with the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) for the return of debt on refinancing loans at the expense of mortgaged property belonging to banks being in the process of liquidation; organization and control over the support of enforcement proceedings on issues of foreclosure on the pledged property, which belongs to property guarantors, and debt collection from financial guarantors for refinancing loans.

Also, the scope of authority of the head of the department includes the organization and support of the sale of the National Bank's own property, as well as the pledged property acquired by the National Bank to repay the debt on refinancing loans; organization and control of the work of banks' managers of unsold assets, the liquidation of which began before the establishment of the Fund for Guaranteeing Deposits of Individuals.

According to the report, the department for work with distressed assets is included in the financial, administrative and operational block, which is managed by the first deputy chairman of the National Bank, Kateryna Rozhkova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank had previously appointed Ihor Pronin as the director of the credit analysis and liquidity support department.

