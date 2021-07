Almost six years after winning the bid to host the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, Beijing on Monday marked 200 days before the competition's opening ceremony at the city's National Stadium, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

200 days countdown of 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Photo by Xinhua.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February 2022.

In the next 200 days, Beijing will enter the final stretch of preparation work as a series of Olympic and Paralympic test events and the International Training Period (ITP) will take place from October to December, featuring events like the ISU Speed Skating World Cup, World Wheelchair Curling Championship, and IBSF World Cup finals.

Facing a greater workload and a faster pace, BOCOG will focus on areas such as the torch relay, opening and closing ceremonies, medal release and other related cultural and sports activities, paving the way for the Winter Olympics to open.

With just 200 days to go, Beijing is shaping up for a final sprint toward the finish line in February 2022.

