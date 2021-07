All Performances Of Vechernii Kvartal Concert Will Be In Ukrainian From Friday – 95 Kvartal Studio

The Kvartal 95 studio has announced that all performances of the Vechernii Kvartal concert will be in the Ukrainian language from this Friday.

The press service of the Kvartal 95 studio made the announcement to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"LLC Kvartal 95 always complies with all the requirements of the active Ukrainian legislation in its operations. New provisions of the Law of Ukraine on Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language entered into force on July 16. From today, July 16, the accompaniment (the compere's comments) of all the Vechernii Kvartal concert will be in the state language," the press service said.

Other languages ​​ will be used during concerts only for songs and phonograms, as well as in cases when it is justified by creative intention, which is permitted by Section 2 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine on Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law’s provisions on holding concerts, shows, and cultural and entertainment events in the Ukrainian language came into force on July 16.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources