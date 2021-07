The prosecutor's office has served the Constitutional Court of Ukraine’s former head Oleksandr Tupytskyi with nonfiction of suspicion of unauthorized interference with the operation of an automated system.

The press service of the Office of Prosecutor General announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of Prosecutor General, the former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine has been served with notification of suspicion of repeated unauthorized interference with the operation of an automated system, resulting in the forgery of information through prior conspiracy (Section 2 of Article 361 of the Criminal Code)," the statement said

According to the statement, it has been established that the former head of the Constitutional Court conspired with the court’s chief accountant to interfere with the operation of the State Treasury Service’s automated remote customer service system when signing electronic accounting documents, as a result of which information about subscribers was distorted.

According to investigators, the former head of the Constitutional Court transferred a secure electronic medium with his own electronic signature key and password to it to the court’s chief accountant in December 2020and illegally instructed him to use this key to sign payment documents and other documents in the automated system on his behalf and instead of him after his removal from office when he was served with notification of suspicion.

More than 200 electronic payment orders and other electronic documents were signed this way, according to investigators.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tupytskyi intends to go to the Office of Prosecutor General on Friday to receive the notification of suspicion.

The Supreme Court has ruled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree that canceled the appointment of Tupytskyi as a judge of the Constitutional Court was illegal and canceled the decree.

The State Bureau of Investigation recently completed the pre-trial investigation of the case that was filed against Tupytskyi on suspicion of committing crimes against public justice.

