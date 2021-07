Ukraine Agrees With Turkey On Bilateral Form Of Certificate For Dairy Products Export

The State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the competent authority of the Republic of Turkey have agreed on a bilateral form of the certificate for the export of dairy products.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The agreement reportedly opens up additional opportunities for Ukrainian dairy producers to enter the Turkish market, allowing an increase in the number of enterprises that will be able to supply dairy products to Turkey.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February Ukraine agreed with Lebanon on a veterinary certificate for the export of dairy products.

