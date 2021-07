The term on the compulsory publication of 50% of books in the Ukrainian language has come into force.

That follows from the Law of Ukraine On Ensuring Functioning Ukrainian Language as State Language, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 16, Article 23 of the Law comes into force.

From July 16, publishers are obliged to publish in the state language at least half of all books published by them during the corresponding calendar year.

This requirement does not apply to publishing products published in the Crimean Tatar language, in other languages ​​of indigenous peoples or national minorities at the expense of the state and/or local budgets, in accordance with the law on the procedure for the implementation of the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities.

Also, from July 16, bookstores must have at least 50% of book production in Ukrainian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy launched a flash mob to popularize reading in Ukraine.

The term on holding concerts, show programs, cultural and entertainment events in the Ukrainian language has taken effect.

In compliance with the Article, all concerts, show programs, cultural and entertainment events must be held exclusively in the state language.

Communal and state theaters must ensure that their performances are presented in Ukrainian, and, if necessary, accompany such performances with translation into the state language using subtitles, audio translation, or in any other way.

The use of second languages ​​during such events is permitted if it is justified by the artistic or creative intention of the organizer of the event, as well as in the implementation of the rights of indigenous peoples and national minorities.

These requirements do not apply to the use of languages ​​during the performance of songs, musical works with lyrics.

Also, announcements, posters, tickets, brochures and information materials, all audiovisual information in museums and exhibitions must be in Ukrainian.

In announcements, posters, other information materials, it is allowed to use other languages ​​along with the state language, while the text in another language cannot be larger in volume and font than the text in the state language.

In addition, from July 16, the language of museum affairs and museum exhibitions must be Ukrainian.

Also, according to the law, from July 16, it is mandatory to serve tourists and conduct excursions in the state language.

Tourist or excursion services can be carried out in another language only for foreigners and stateless persons.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources