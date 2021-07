None Of MPs Voted Against Monastyrskyi’s Appointment As Interior Affairs Minister

None of members of the Ukrainian Parliament voted against the appointment of Denys Monastyrskyi as the interior affairs minister.

That follows from results of the voting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, 44 MPs abstained, and 32 did not vote at all.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Monastyrskyi as the interior affairs minister.

