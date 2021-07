The White House expects President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit the United States, not necessarily at the end of July, as the Ukrainian side previously announced, but in the summer until September.

This is indicated in a statement on the White House website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“When (U.S. President Joe Biden) spoke to President Zelenskyy earlier this summer, he invited him to visit Washington this summer. We never specified what month this would happen, and we still look forward to President Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House this summer, but we do not have a date that could be announced now," a senior U.S. Administration official told reporters.

He also noted that the United States supports direct negotiations between Ukraine and Germany regarding the fears of the Ukrainian side about the Russian project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and what the German side should be ready to take in response.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said earlier that Biden had invited him to visit the White House in July.

Later, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that a date for the visit at the end of July was being discussed.

