Luo Fengkun, 90, hugs his son Luo Yajun, who was abducted 58 years ago, during a reunion event in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Guo Xulei.

Luo Fengkun, 90, hugs his son Luo Yajun, who was abducted 58 years ago, during a reunion event in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Guo Xulei.

Chinese police have located and rescued 2,609 missing or abducted children, including adults who had gone missing or were kidnapped as kids, since a nationwide campaign was launched in January to help reunite such victims with their families, the Ministry of Public Security said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Police have cracked 147 cold cases involving child abduction and trafficking during the period, and arrested a total of 372 suspects linked to such crimes, the ministry told a press conference.

One victim was traced after a span of 61 years, according to the ministry.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources