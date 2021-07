People visiting the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan.

China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, has started promoting "zero waste" tours among tour guides and the public, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

A training session was held for tour guides who should encourage visitors to participate in garbage sorting and recycling during their tours.

The Palace Museum launched a "zero waste" program in January 2020 to work toward the goal of minimizing the amount of waste that would go through landfills or incineration.

A no-waste approach has been adopted for office work at the museum over last year.

