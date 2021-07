Avakov Hands Out Orders, Medals And Award Weapons To Employees Of Internal Affairs Ministry After Resigning

After resigning from the post of Minister of Internal Affairs and, apparently, on the penultimate day in this position, Arsen Avakov handed out orders, medals and award weapons to the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on July 14, celebrations were held on the territory of the Ministry on the occasion of awarding employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Avakov awarded 84 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with orders, medals, departmental insignia, and also conferred honorary titles on law enforcement officers.

Besides, as the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Ukrainian News Agency, among the distinctions that Avakov issued, there was also a honorary weapon.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, July 15, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

On July 13, Avakov resigned.

