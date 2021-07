The Cabinet of Ministers has raised the minimum pension for military personnel, officials and personnel of internal affairs agencies, and police officers to UAH 3,854 from July 1.

The relevant resolution was adopted at a government meeting on Wednesday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to estimates by the Pension Fund, implementation of this resolution in the period of July-December 2021 will require UAH 5.3 million in additional state budget expenditures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine recently announced that the Cabinet of Ministers intended to increase the pensions of 400,000 military personnel by UAH 2,000 effective from July 1 at its meeting on July 14.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources