Candidate For Internal Affairs Minister Monastyrskyi Declares Rent Of Apartment In Kyiv, Kia Sportage Car And

Denys Monastyrskyi, a candidate for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People, declared for 2020 the rent of an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​100 square meters, a Kia Sportage car, like at the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Artem Sytnyk, and UAH 2 million in cash.

This is evidenced by his declaration for 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Monastyrskyi rents an apartment in the capital from a citizen of Ukraine Ali Zhaafar, the cost of which is UAH 3 million.

The MP owns a 2008 Suzuki car, and in 2020 he bought a 2017 Kia Sportage car for UAH 378,000.

Besides, Monastyrskyi owns 42 shares of Prigma-Press KhZ KPU PrJSC.

He declared a salary in the Verkhovna Rada for 2020 in the amount of UAH 537,000, while the salary of his wife, who works in the State Bureau of Investigation, amounted to UAH 1.1 million.

In 2020, Monastyrskyi received UAH 1.3 million in income from the sale of real estate, UAH 224,000 in income from the alienation of movable property and UAH 300,000 as a gift in cash from Alla Monastyrska.

Monastyrskyi's wife keeps UAH 680,000 in cash and UAH 157,000 in the bank.

Monastyrskyi keeps UAH 2 million in cash and almost half a million hryvnias in the bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada supported Monastyrskyi's candidacy for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs instead of Arsen Avakov.

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia predicts more than 300 votes of MPs for the appointment of Monastyrskyi as Minister of Internal Affairs.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov resigned on Tuesday.

