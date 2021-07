Supreme Court Rules Illegal And Cancels Zelenskyy’s Decree On Abolition Of Tupytskyi Appointment As Constituti

The Supreme Court has ruled illegal and canceled the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by which he canceled the decree of the former President on the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytskyi as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

Oleksandr Teleshetskyi, one of Tupytskyi’s lawyers, has said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The decision was made today," he said.

According to him, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court declared illegal and canceled Zelenskyy’s decree.

The Supreme Court concluded that the President did not have the authority to overturn the decision to appoint the Constitutional Court judge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Oleksandr Tupytskyi and Oleksandr Kasminin appealed to the Supreme Court against the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the abolition of their appointment as judges of the Constitutional Court.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy canceled two decrees of former President Viktor Yanukovych on the appointment of Tupytskyi and Kasminin as judges.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources