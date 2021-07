China issues white paper on protecting rights of Xinjiang's ethnic groups

Village teacher teaches English at Alimalik village of Akto county, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo/Xinhua

China's State Council Information Office Wednesday issued a white paper (full text) detailing the country's progress in protecting the rights of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region over the past 70-plus years, according to Chinadaily.

Here're some of the highlights:

Freedom of religious belief

- Lawful religious practices protected (Read more)

- No terrorist incident in Xinjiang for over 4 years due to counter-terror efforts (Read more)

- Xinjiang combats extremism to safeguard personal liberty

- Islam carried on in sound, orderly manner

- Venues for religious activities improved

- More than 40 Islamic publications distributed

Economic rights

- Xinjiang's GDP increases 160 times in 65 years

- Average life expectancy grows to 74.7 years

- People's right to work protected

Almost all those with the ability to work have been provided with jobs in Xinjiang. From 2014 to 2020, the total employed population in Xinjiang grew from 11.4 million to 13.6 million. (Read more)

- All Xinjiang villages have access to asphalt and concrete roads, broadband services

- Xinjiang has highest number of civil airports in China

- Rural residents' per capita disposable income up over 100 times

Political rights

- Over 60 percent of Xinjiang's regional legislators from ethnic minority groups

- Xinjiang's autonomous areas fully use power to govern local affairs

- All Xinjiang ethnic groups participate in administration of state, local affairs

Cultural rights

- Xinjiang ensures diversity of spoken and written languages

- Xinjiang has 133 key cultural heritage sites under state protection

- Right to education fully protected

In 2020, the gross enrollment rate of preschool institutions reached 98.2 percent, the completion rate of nine-year compulsory education was 95.7 percent, and the gross enrollment rate of senior high schools reached 98.9 percent.

Others

- Social security system covers all population

- Women's rights and interests effectively protected

- Xinjiang offers free annual health checkups for every resident

