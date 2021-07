President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expanded the composition of the military cabinet of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

This follows from respective presidential decree 289 dated July 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the state has amended the provision on the military cabinet.

Its head is the President, and the secretary is the NSDC secretary.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Defense, the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the commander of the National Guard, and the head of the President's Office will remain in the military cabinet.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces will take part in the work of the Cabinet instead of the General Staff Chief.

For the first time, it will include Deputy Prime Ministers - Ministers for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories and for Strategic Industries, the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, a Deputy Head of the Office of the President for National Security and Defense, and First Deputies Secretary of the NSDC.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NSDC will hold a meeting on Friday, July 16.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources