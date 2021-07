Police Open Case On Death Threat To MP Yurchenko Due To Road Conflict In Lviv - Source

The police have opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a death threat to non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Yurchenko (former member of the Servant of the People faction) due to a road conflict in Lviv.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

"According to Yurchenko’s statement, a case has been opened under Article 129 (threat of murder),” the source said.

According to him, also at a request of a passenger, an acquaintance of Yurchenko, the police opened an investigation into the attempted robbery.

The information about an attempt by a participant in the conflict with Yurchenko to take away a mobile phone from the MP’s acquaintance is being checked.

The case is being investigated under Article 15 and Section 1 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code (robbery).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vsevolod Borovets, a participant in the conflict with the MP, filed an appeal against him with the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Yurchenko announces falsification of drug tests during an accident in Lviv on July 9.

The police drew up an administrative report against him for possible drunk driving.

He faces a fine of UAH 17,000 with the deprivation of a driver's license for a year.

