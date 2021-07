President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited a tender for the post of the head of the State Affairs Administration.

That follows from Order 513 dated July 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The State Affairs Administration head’s salary consists of UAH 49,140 in the official salary, as well as of allowances, surcharges, bonuses and incentive payments.

To occupy the position, one has to speak English or French, have at least seven years of work experience, including three years of work experience in the civil service in positions not lower than the head of a structural unit or in leadership positions at state property establishments.

The tender will take place on July 28.

At the same time, since December 2020, Ihor Lysyi has headed Administration, and Zelenskyy has not signed his dismissal.

The reasons for announcing the tender have not been specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of April, Zelenskyy announced a competition for the post of deputy head of the Administration.

29 people applied for the tender, 14 of them were admitted, and eight were admitted to the interview based on the results of a testing, including Mariya Stotska, who has already been working in the position since September 2020.

The decree on the appointment of the winner to the position has not yet been signed by Zelenskyy.

