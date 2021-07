Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Ukraine on vaccine and traditional Chinese medicine, and help the country beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

Ever since China and Ukraine established their strategic partnership 10 years ago, bilateral ties have maintained a healthy and stable momentum in development, and their cooperation in various areas has achieved positive results, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries, Xi said.

He also said that the two countries have since last year joined hands in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, and carried out cooperation on vaccine and other areas, deepening the friendship between the two peoples.

The Chinese side is ready to work together with Ukraine to carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen mutual understanding, strengthen practical cooperation, and take the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties next year as an opportunity to actively push forward China-Ukraine relations, and help the two countries better achieve their respective development goals, Xi added.

Noting the recurring waves of the outbreak, Xi said the only way for the international community to perform well in humanity's arduous fight against the virus is through solidarity and cooperation.

Xi added that the two sides should take high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road as an opportunity to push forward cooperation on such projects as infrastructure and China-Europe freight train service, advance cooperation on agricultural products, and expand people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

For his part, Zelensky noted that the Chinese side just celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), saying that the Ukrainian side extended its congratulations, and wishes greater achievements by the Chinese people under the CPC's leadership.

In the face of the strike by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese side has offered timely and precious assistance to Ukraine, which has played an important role in helping Ukraine fight against the disease, he said, adding that he hopes the two sides can strengthen cooperation on vaccines, medicine and other areas.

Noting that the Ukrainian side attaches great importance and is dedicated to developing a closer Ukraine-China strategic partnership, Zelensky said Ukraine firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is ready to take the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties as an opportunity to promote exchanges and cooperation with China in various areas.

