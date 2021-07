President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that active work is being done to resolve the issue of dual citizenship among several members of the parliament.

Zelenskyy announced this to reporters at the Ukraine 30 forum, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are doing everything to ensure that there are Ukrainian citizens in the Ukrainian parliament. I know that some Ukrainian citizens in the Ukrainian parliament still have the citizenships of other countries. However, believe me, we are working very hard on this, and we will resolve this issue," he said.

The head of state did not provide names.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in February, Zelenskyy instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare a bill banning people with dual citizenship from applying for positions in state agencies, local self-government agencies, and facilities that are of strategic importance to Ukraine’s economy and security, as well as positions that grant access to state secrets, membership of political parties, membership of election commissions, and the status of an observer or election campaigner and submit it to the parliament by September.

Zelenskyy also instructed the government to start a dialogue with interested countries (excluding Russia) on conclusion of bilateral agreements on dual citizenship.

