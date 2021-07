The Mykolaiv District Administrative Court has canceled the Mykolaiv city council’s decision that granted the Russian language the status of a regional language following the Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin’s latest appeal to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

The ombudsman's press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office, the decision was made on July 8.

"Finally, this unconstitutional decision has been canceled by a court. This decision should have been canceled six months after the Law on Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language entered into force, that is, two years ago. Unfortunately, Mykolaiv city councilors did not have the courage to cancel it themselves despite the fact that this issue was repeatedly put to a vote," Kremin said.

According to him, information available to the ombudsman’s secretariat states that the decisions on the use of regional languages that were adopted by of the Dnipropetrovsk and Luhansk regional councils and individual communities in Odesa and Zakarpattia regions remain in force.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kremin again appealed to Venediktova in April to ensure cancellation of the Mykolaiv city council’s decision that granted the Russian language the status of a regional language through the courts.

