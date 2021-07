President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposes changing the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language."

He announced this to journalists at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An ideal law on such topics, and I believe that this topic is a political issue (it cannot be). We have a single state language - Ukrainian, which is enshrined in the Constitution. When we take certain steps to improve the language issue - these are political issues in my opinion ... I believe that it is difficult to find justice in the language issue. The most fair thing is not to raise this issue. Ukrainian legislation has everything for us to live, work, talk," he said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that he understands the dissatisfaction of TV people with quotas.

"The issue of language is evolutionary, and as for quotas, it was revolutionary in Ukraine. At that time I did not quite support exactly this approach to quotas.

Firstly, it is untimely. Secondly, if we want to develop high-quality Ukrainian-language content, then we have to invest in it. It’s difficult to compete when the market for Russian-language content is larger. Therefore, I thought that it was necessary not to prohibit something, but simply to exempt Ukrainian-language content from taxes and then it would be an impetus for all producers," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy reacted to an article by Russian President Vladimir Putin "on the historical unity of Russians and Ukrainians," saying that if he started writing in Ukrainian, then we are doing everything right.

