The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) states that the property of member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction Taras Kozak has been arrested.

That follows from a reply of the PGO to Ukrainian News Agency’s inquiry.

The PGO does not specify what property has been arrested.

Besides, the PGO does not specify what court arrested it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has put Kozak on the wanted list, and a court has permitted his detention.

