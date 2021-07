At its extraordinary meeting convened by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Tuesday, July 13, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider bill 5596 on the legalization of medical cannabis.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction Oleksii Honcharenko has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition to the above bill, the President also proposed to consider bills 3822 on the specifics of reforming state-owned enterprises in the military-industrial complex, 5420 on amendments to the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the criminalization of smuggling of goods and excisable goods, as well as inaccurate declaration of goods, 5270 on amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of taxation of business activities of electronic residents, 5431 on amendments to some legislative acts regarding the improvement of the activities of the Antimonopoly Committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Health Committee has recommended that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the first reading bill on the legalization of medical cannabis.

