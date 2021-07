Zelenskyy Congratulates Moldova’s President Sandu On Her Party’s Win At Parliamentary Election

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on her party’s victory at the parliamentary election.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the preliminary vote counting, Sandu’s party won almost 53% of voters’ support and will thus receive 63 out of 101 parliamentary mandates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia agreed on deepened cooperation in European integration within the Associated Trio format.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources