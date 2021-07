Archaeologists have excavated 12 ancient tombs dating back to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) in east China's Shandong Province, the local archeology institute said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports. http://www.chinaview.cn/.

"The tomb cluster, which includes 11 tombs with exquisitely carved brick murals, is located in the eastern suburbs of the provincial capital Jinan", – said Li Ming, director of the city's archeology institute.

Archaeologists in east China have excavated ancient tombs. Photo by Xinhua.

The written evidence found there suggests that the tombs belonged to a family surnamed Guo in the late Yuan Dynasty, said Li, adding that the scale of the tomb cluster is the largest among the unearthed brick mural tombs of the Yuan Dynasty in the province.

Archaeologists in east China have excavated ancient tombs. Photo by Xinhua.

Over 60 pieces of pottery and porcelain wares, bronze mirrors, copper coins and other cultural relics were unearthed during the excavation, which will help with the study of porcelain during the Yuan Dynasty reign in the region and the surrounding areas.

Archaeologists in east China have excavated ancient tombs. Photo by Xinhua.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources