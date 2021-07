President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed journalist Serhii Nykyforov as his press secretary to replace Yuliya Mendel.

He signed the relevant decrees on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By decree No. 282 of July 9, Mendel was dismissed from the post of the speaker of the head of state.

She has worked as Zelenskyy’s press secretary since June 3, 2019.

Earlier, the Office of the President stated that after her dismissal, Mendel will remain working as an advisor for interaction with foreign media.

By decree No. 283 of July 9, Nykyforov was appointed to her place.

He is 34 years old.

Like Zelenskyy, he is from Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region).

Prior to his appointment, Nykyforov worked as a news presenter on the Ukraine 24 TV channel, and previously was a journalist for the Ukraine, Euronews and First National TV channels.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mendel wrote the book "Each of us is a President".

