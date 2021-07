The International Monetary Fund (IMF) notes Ukraine's progress in implementing the reforms necessary to continue the cooperation program.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During his working visit to the United States, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko held a number of meetings with IMF representatives to discuss further cooperation.

The negotiations were held with the Director of the European Department Alfred Kammer, the IMF Executive Director Paul Hilbers, the head of the IMF mission in Ukraine Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan and other representatives of the IMF team.

The negotiations made it possible to coordinate the positions of both parties and reach a compromise on a number of issues, in particular, anti-corruption reform, corporate governance reform and issues of independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko noted that the Verkhovna Rada in a short time passed a number of bills necessary to continue the program of cooperation with the IMF.

"The support of the IMF is very important for Ukraine. And I am grateful for the support in carrying out reforms. The economic situation in the country is improving, but to ensure the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine it is extremely important to be in the program of cooperation with the IMF," he stressed.

In turn, the IMF representatives noted the progress of Ukraine in carrying out the reforms necessary to continue the cooperation program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and representatives of the U.S. International Finance Corporation agreed to expand investment in Ukrainian private projects.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources