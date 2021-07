The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has decided to create a register of banned websites.

Maksym Tuleyev, a member the Internet Association of Ukraine (InAU), announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NSDC made the final decision today to create a register of banned sites, that same Ukrkomnadzor with which we have been jokingly scaring each other and which simply seemed absolutely impossible in Ukraine just a year ago. A working group on technical implementation of the register has been set up. I will try to somehow stop this madness, but the chances are frankly small," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the the National Security and Defense Council’s decision to impose sanctions on Member of Parliament Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) and the news television channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, and ZIK on February 2. The sanctions canceled the licenses of the television channels.

