The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has prolonged the round-the-clock house arrest for member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction Viktor Medvedchuk until September 7 inclusive.

Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv judge Serhii Vovk has announced it, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court satisfied an appeal of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) on the extension of the preventive measure.

Until September 7, Medvedchuk is banned from leaving Kyiv, Kyiv region, and the country in absence of a respective permit from a prosecutor or court.

He is also banned from talking to other suspects and witnesses within the case.

Medvedchuk will have to continue wearing an electronic ankle tracking device.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court had prolonged the investigation in the Medvedchuk and Kozak case until November 11.

The PGO intended to request the court to prolong the round-the-clock house arrest for Medvedchuk.

