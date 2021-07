The Ministry of Finance states that in January-June, UAH 26.3 billion of budget funds was spent on the fight against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to operational data, over six months of this year, expenditures on combating COVID-19 in the amount of UAH 26.3 billion were carried out, which is UAH 6.8 billion more than as of the beginning of June," the Ministry said.

In particular, the funds were spent on: payment to healthcare institutions for inpatient medical care provided to patients and vaccination services for the population within the framework of the medical guarantees program - UAH 9.8 billion; procurement of vaccines against COVID-19 - UAH 9.3 billion; purchase of goods and services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (except for vaccines) - UAH 1.8 billion, including UAH 1.4 billion from local budgets; payments to institutions of the National Academy of Medical Sciences for hospitalization services for patients with COVID-19 - UAH 15.5 million.

Also, UAH 0.6 billion was spent on a subvention to provide hospitals with oxygen; on activities related to social support of the population under quarantine conditions - UAH 2.9 billion; on the payment of material support due to temporary disability (sick leaves) - UAH 0.8 billion; on the payment of unemployment benefits - UAH 1.1 billion, and on the implementation of measures to combat COVID-19 in educational institutions - UAH 15.1 million.

It is noted that in total, more than UAH 36 billion is provided for the fight against COVID-19 in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020 UAH 78.4 billion out of UAH 80.9 billion was used from the COVID-19 Fund.

