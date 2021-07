UAH 326 Million Fine Imposed By Food Safety Service On Nova Poshta Is 10% Of Cost Of Products Sold For Month -

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection imposed a fine of UAH 325.85 million on the express delivery company Nova Poshta, which is calculated as 10% of the cost of the products sold by the company for month.

The Food Safety Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, on January 27, a citizen turned to the main directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region, who complained that the aquarium that was delivered to him by Nova Poshta came broken.

At the same time, the company refused to provide compensation to this citizen.

In turn, the employees of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection on March 15 came with an unscheduled check on this complaint to the branch No. 49 of nova Poshta in Kharkiv.

"However, it was not possible to find out whether consumer rights were violated, since the authorized person - the head of the branch - did not provide the necessary documents," the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection noted.

The Service also added that the fine provided for by law in this case is from 1% to 10% of the cost of products sold by a legal entity in the previous calendar month.

Besides, on May 11, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection informed Nova Poshta about the date, time and place of consideration of the case on the imposition of penalties, but Nova Poshta did not send any objections from the company.

"On May 28, the Main Directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region issued a resolution on the imposition of penalties in the amount of UAH 151 million, which is 10% of the volume of products sold by Nova Poshta in February 2021," the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasized.

Also on March 10, a citizen appealed to the main directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region, who complained that he had been cheated in the branch No. 3 of Nova Poshta in the town of Chuhuiv.

As a result, on July 2, the main directorate of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Kharkiv region issued a resolution to impose penalties in the amount of UAH 174 million, which is 10% of the volume of products sold by Nova Poshta in March 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection has fined the express delivery company Nova Poshta for the amount of UAH 325.85 million.

Express delivery company Nova Poshta states that the reason for the fine imposed on the company by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the amount of UAH 325.85 million was a client's complaint about damage to a parcel worth UAH 500.

Nova Poshta is an operator in the market of express delivery of postal items in Ukraine, established in 2001; post offices are located in cities and towns throughout the country, and large freight offices are located in the industrial zones of regional centers.

The company also operates in Georgia and Moldova.

The owners of the company are Viacheslav Klimov and Volodymyr Popereshniuk.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources