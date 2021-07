Former President Petro Poroshenko has asked the District Administrative Court of Kyiv to order the TOM 14 public organization, the director of which is journalist Denys Bihus, to publish audiotapes of telephone conversations by Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform – For Life faction).

The press service of the court announced this this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The District Administrative Court of Kyiv received an application in which the plaintiff is Petro Poroshenko and the defendants are the TOM 14 public organization and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 8. Among other things, the plaintiff is asking the court to declare unlawful the TOM 14 public organization’s failure to disclose information of public interest, namely, the audiotapes of Viktor Medvedchuk's telephone conversations that were mentioned in episodes of the Nashi Hroshi [Our Money] program,” the statement said.

Besdies, the plaintiff is asking the court to order the public organization to publish these audiotapes.

The plaintiff also wants the court to order President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to publish the information of public interest that he claimed to possess during an interview in June 2021, namely information about Poroshenko provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian intelligence agencies, or any other person.

The court is currently deciding whether to open proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv previously extended the investigation of the treason case against Medvedchuk and Member of Parliament Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform – For Life faction) until November 11.

