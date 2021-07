Marchenko, U.S. Deputy Secretary Of Treasury Adeyemo Discuss Current State Of Ukraine’s Economy

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and U.S. Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury Wally Adeyemo have discussed issues of the current state of the Ukrainian economy.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Within the framework of a working visit to the United States, Marchenko met with Mr. Adeyemo in Washington.

The Ukrainian delegation was also formed of governmental envoy for state debt management Yurii Butsa and deputy finance minister for European integration Yurii Drahanchuk.

Mr. Adeyemo noted that the United States are closely watching Ukraine, an important partner for President of the United States Joseph Biden’s administration, and is expecting a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The U.S. Deputy Secretary Of The Treasury assured the Ukrainian delegation of U.S. support to the country’s territorial integrity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington at the invitation of President Biden.

