Ukraine has become a member of the energy security center of excellence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Energy and Environmental Protection Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Vilnius today, Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko took part in the ceremony of flying Ukraine’s flag at the NATO energy security center of excellence," says the report.

In turn, Haluschenko added that ceremony symbolized the expansion of the strategic cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

He noted that the major priority of the energy ministry for a period of near future is disconnection of the Ukrainian energy grid from the energy grids of Russia and Belarus and its further synchronization with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

Besides, the minister mentioned the Nord Stream-2 project within the framework of the energy sector of the European region.

"I believe that Nord Stream-2 is a weapon against Ukraine and a threat to the energy sector of both Ukraine and whole Europe. Natural gas has to be a commodity instead of being a tool of political pressure. Only by acting together we can counteract Russia’s monopoly," Haluschenko noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that only the United States can stop Russia's project for construction of the Nord Stream-2 mainline natural gas pipeline.

