First Vice Prime Minister / Minister of Economy, Trade and Agriculture Development of Ukraine Oleksii Liubchenko notes that Ukraine intends to receive a tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before the end of 2021.

That follows from a statement by the ministry with the reference to the minister, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The 18-month stand-by program envisions allocation of a total of USD 5 billion.

The first tranche of USD 2.1 billion has been allocated.

The IMF has to take a decision on allocation of the following tranches within the program based on the results of the program’s revision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expecting Ukraine’s proposals as for further negotiations.

In the periods from December 21 to December 23 and from January 11 to February 12, IMF specialists discussed with Ukrainian authorities the progress in implementation of measures and reforms that are part of the authorities’ actions supported by the stand-by program agreement.

IMF Resident Representative Gosta Ljungman said that huge progress in reforms is needed to complete the first revision of the cooperation program with Ukraine.

